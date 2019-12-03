Kiren Rijiju congratulates Leander Paes

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju congratulated Indian tennis player Leander Paes on winning his 44th doubles match in Davis Cup.

Paes paired with debutant Nedunchezhiyan bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match against teenagers Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday.

"Congrats @Leander on wining world record 44th Davis Cup doubles match! Who can forget your first Olympic individual medal for India after a gap of 44 years at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics! Khashaba Jadhav was independent India's first who won a bronze in 1952 Helsinki Olympics," Rijiju tweeted.