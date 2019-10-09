Kingsley Rebello shines in Kalina Village win

Mumbai: Kingsley Rebello notched up a fine hat-trick to steer Kalina Village Boys to a comfortable 4-2 win against Joe Fernandis XI in second round match of the St Peter’s Youth Centre Veterans’ Hockey League 2019 and played at the Fr. Donnelly Artificial Turf, St Stanislaus High School Bandra.

Troy Miranda netted the fourth goal to complete Village Boys victory. Joe Fernandis XI scored through Sadanand S. and Mohan P.

Results: Hockey Hounds 3 (Stanley Fernandes 2, Diago D’Souza) drew with Republicans 3 (Meghraj Murthy 2, Leonard Pereira).

Kalina Village Boys 4 (Kingsley Rebello 3, Troy Miranda) beat Joe Fernandis XI 2 (Sadanand S., Mohan P.).

Chota Nagpur 7 (Joseph Kullu 2, Manoj Karketta 2, James T 2, Laweretas P.) beat Hockey Navi Mumbai 2 (Chou S., Gurmeet Singh).

Ave Maria 3 (I.S. Negi, Nasir K., Gavin V.) drew with Republicans 3 (Meghraj Murhty, Valerian Picardo, Randhir Singh).