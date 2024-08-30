 'King Kohli Now Has Competition': Little Pakistani Girl Leaves Netizens In Awe With Her Batting Skills; Video
A clip from TikTok is going viral which shows the right-handed girl playing the perfect cover drives and smashing plastic balls all over the compound of her house.

Rohan SenUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

A little girl from Pakistan has caught the attention of X users after a video of her batting went viral on social media.

A man can be seen throwing balls at her which she is confidently smashing with good footwork, sometimes even coming down the track to play her shot.

The identity of the little girl and where this video was shot in Pakistan remains unclear.

Looking at her batting skills, netizens immediately started comparing her with the likes of Virat Kohli while some even felt that she was better than most players in the Pakistan men's cricket team.

