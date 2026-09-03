King Charles Takes Notice Of Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan's Eye-Catching Curly Moustache | Video

King Charles Takes Notice Of Pakistan Spinner Sajid Khan's Eye-Catching Curly Moustache | I_love_family1/X

King Charles III shared a light-hearted moment with Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan during the national team's visit to Clarence House in London, with the monarch taking an interest in the cricketer's distinctive curly moustache. The informal exchange added a humorous touch to an otherwise ceremonial meeting between the British monarch and the Pakistan squad.

The Pakistan team met King Charles ahead of their third and final Test against England. Captain Babar Azam presented the King with a cricket bat signed by members of the squad, while several players, including Sajid, Shan Masood, Mohammad Abbas and Abdullah Shafique, attended the gathering.

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During his conversations with the players, Charles was briefed about Pakistan's performances in the ongoing Test series, including Mohammad Abbas' five-wicket haul at Lord's and Saud Shakeel's fighting 97. However, the conversation with Sajid stood out for a more personal reason, as the King joked about the spinner's eye-catching curly moustache.

Sajid's moustache has become one of his most recognisable features, and the moment offered a relaxed interaction between the 77-year-old monarch and the Pakistan cricketer. The meeting came as Pakistan look to regroup after losing the first two Tests and prepare for the final match at Edgbaston, beginning September 9.