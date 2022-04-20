Kieron Pollard bows out of international cricket, Twitter reacts

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pollard, was the skipper of West Indies' limited-overs teams. He played a total of 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for the Caribbean team.

The 34-year-old was part of the West Indies team that won the 2012 ICC WT20 and missed out on his second T20 World Cup title in 2016 because of injury.

Pollard posted a video on his Instagram in which he announced his decision to hang up his boots.

Pollard is currently part of the Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:06 PM IST