Kia TPL Race To Gold North Zone Masters Concludes In Delhi, Two U-14 Champions Move Closer To The Australian Open

L - Kavya Yadav - Girls U14 Winners R - Rabeeb Ali Khan - Boys U14 Winner | File Pic

New Delhi, 16 November 2026: The Kia Tennis Premier League (TPL) concluded the Race to Gold (RTG) North Zone Masters at the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, Delhi on 14th and 15th November, with several players participating across the U-10, U-12 and U-14 boys’ and girls’ categories. Played in association with the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association and the Haryana Tennis Association, the tournament saw participation from players across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Played in TPL’s unique 25-point format, the Masters gave young players exposure to international standards of competition.

In the girls’ categories, Ishanvi Rao (Delhi) won the U-10 title, beating runner-up Kanishka Pathak 15-10, while Vaariya Nair (Gurgaon) took the U-12 crown with a 14-11 win over runner-up Amyra Gupta. Kavya Yadav (Delhi) clinched the U-14 title, defeating runner-up Preha Khatri 15-10.

In the boys’ categories, Vidhaan Rajvir (Delhi) won the U-10 title, beating runner-up Pushan Bhagat (Delhi) 15-10. Ranbeer Gulia (Delhi) claimed the U-12 title with a 15-10 win over runner-up Vikrant Venkatesh (Delhi), while Rabeeb Ali Khan (Uttar Pradesh) edged runner-up Vansh Dedha (Gurgaon) 13-12 in a closely fought U-14 final.

The U-14 boys’ champion Rabeeb Ali Khan and girls’ champion Kavya Yadav have secured places in the final round-robin tournament of the Kia TPL Road to the Australian Open 2027 in Mumbai on 29 November. The winners from that event will travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2027, with Kia India covering expenses for each player and one parent.

The winners from the Kia TPL Race To Gold North Zone Masters will receive scholarships worth ₹75,000. The rewards go beyond prize money, with the league providing them with tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to engage with leading Indian tennis icons such as Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as top international players. All 36 recipients across the three Race To Gold Masters will be felicitated during Kia Tennis Premier League Season 8 in Hyderabad in December, with the ceremony integrated into the live broadcast on JioHotstar.

The North Zone Masters is the first of the three Masters weekends, followed by the Kia TPL Gujarat Masters (November 21-22, Ahmedabad) and the Kia TPL Maharashtra Masters (November 28-29, Mumbai).

In its first year of association with TPL, Kia India is backing the league’s grassroots push through the Race to Gold scholarships, the new Kia TPL Road to the Australian Open and eight free tennis camps across eight states, which have educated children and parents on nutrition, fitness and mental training.

Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said:

“The North Zone Masters has set the tone for this year’s Race to Gold. The standard of tennis from our young players in the region was impressive, and with the Road to the Australian Open now in play, these juniors have a real international goal to work towards. We are glad to have Kia India with us as we build a stronger grassroots tennis ecosystem.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said:

“Race to Gold is about supporting young athletes beyond the court. Congratulations to the winners from the North Zone. We look forward to seeing the U-14 champions taking the next step in Mumbai and more engaging tennis action from the upcoming Masters in Ahmedabad and Maharashtra. Kia India’s support is helping us create a far bigger impact at the grassroots level and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

Mrunal Jain, Co-founder, Tennis Premier League, said:

“Race to Gold is about supporting young athletes beyond the court. Congratulations to the winners from the North Zone. We look forward to seeing the U-14 champions taking the next step in Mumbai and more engaging tennis action from the upcoming Masters in Ahmedabad and Maharashtra. Kia India’s support is helping us create a far bigger impact at the grassroots level and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said:

“At Kia, we believe in creating opportunities that inspire young talent to pursue their ambitions and push their boundaries. Our association with the Tennis Premier League reflects this commitment by supporting grassroots tennis and nurturing the next generation of Indian players. The Race to Gold initiative, complemented by the Kia TPL Road to Australian Open 2027, provides young athletes with structured support, professional guidance and an opportunity to experience one of the world’s most prestigious tennis tournaments. We congratulate the North Zone winners and wish the U-14 champions the very best as they take the next step towards Melbourne. Through our philosophy of ‘Movement that Inspires’, we remain committed to enabling aspirations and creating meaningful opportunities for young India.”