'Khelna Hai, Sign Nahi Karana Hai': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rejects Autograph Idea After Receiving Bat From Jos Buttler Post RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match | Video

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A confident response from Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight after the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Despite RR suffering a heavy defeat, the young batter impressed fans with his fearless attitude off the field following the match.

After the game, Gujarat Titans star Jos Buttler gifted his bat to Vaibhav in a heartwarming moment between the two players. However, what happened next quickly grabbed attention online. As Vaibhav received the bat, someone nearby reportedly suggested that he should also get Buttler’s autograph on it.

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The youngster immediately responded with a bold and confident statement, saying, “Khelna hai, sign nahi karana hai” (I want to play, not collect signatures). His reply instantly went viral across social media, with fans praising the teenager’s mindset and self-belief.

Many supporters admired Vaibhav’s mentality, calling it the attitude of a future star. Fans felt the youngster’s response reflected his ambition to compete at the highest level rather than behave like a fan around senior cricketers.

The interaction between Buttler and Vaibhav also highlighted the mutual respect shared among players in the IPL. While Buttler’s gesture won hearts, Vaibhav’s fearless one-liner ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments after the match.