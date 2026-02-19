Khelmunch DUSU APTI Cup 2026 Ends On High Note, Highlights Rise Of Campus Cricket |

New Delhi, February 19: The first Khelmunch DUSU APTI Cup 2026 ended successfully at the Polo Ground, Delhi University on Thursday. The tournament took place from February 16 to 19 and brought together student cricketers from different colleges.

The event was launched by Rajshree Seal, Zeeshan Azhar and Yogesh Kumar. It was planned as India's first "Cricket Fest," mixing competitive matches with a lively campus atmosphere.

Focus on Young Talent

Khelmunch organised the tournament to support young players and promote campus sports. The platform works across more than 15 sports and aims to give fair opportunities to athletes.

To keep the event open for everyone, teams were allowed to participate for free. The organisers said this step was taken to ensure that money does not become a barrier for talented students.

Final Match and Winners

The tournament ended with an exciting final match. PGDAV College won the title and received a cash prize of ₹25,000. Shaheed Bhagat Singh College finished as runners-up and won ₹10,000.

Top Player Performances

Many players impressed during the tournament:

Sarthak Pal won Player of the Tournament for scoring 124 runs and taking 3 wickets.

Shaswat Singh was named Best Bowler with 11 wickets.

Vardaan Suri became Best Batsman after scoring 141 runs.

All winners received special gift hampers from Khelmunch and Campus Activewear.

Historic Live Streaming

A major highlight of the event was its live streaming on FanCode. This made it the first university-level cricket tournament in India to be shown on a national platform.

The streaming gave student players a chance to be seen by a wider audience beyond the university.

Support and Sponsorship

The tournament was co-sponsored by Campus Activewear and supported by Rahul Jhansla Yadav. Their support helped make the event bigger and more successful.

A Positive Start

With its successful first edition, the Khelmunch DUSU APTI Cup has created excitement for future campus tournaments. The event focused on inclusivity, talent and recognition for student athletes.