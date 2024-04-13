'Khaane De Na Mere Ko': Virat Kohli Snubs His Strict Fitness Regime As Hilarious Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli is arguably the fittest cricketer today and has set an example for the upcoming ones. However, a video emerged on social media hilariously showed how the 35-year-old is keen on giving up his diet as he places an order for several delicacies.

The video, seemingly from an Ad shoot of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saw Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Mohammed Siraj sitting together. With Kohli placing an order for the likes of sandwich and pizza, du Plessis and Siraj were left stunned, with the latter questioning his fitness regime. However, the right-handed batter ignored it and said, 'kya diet, Khaane de na mere ko'. (What diet, just let me eat).

Virat Kohli said, 'Abey, khaane de na mere ko' to Siraj and Faf on Jio shoot. 😂👌 pic.twitter.com/zhdjXcsQD1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2024

Virat Kohli leads run-scoring charts in IPL 2024, but RCB at the bottom of the points table:

Meanwhile, the former RCB captain is currently in a rich vein of form with the bat, having accumulated 319 runs in 6 innings, averaging 79.75. with two half-centuries and a hundred. The solitary hundred so far of the campaign came against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, albeit in a losing cause.

Kohli's efforts have so far mostly gone in vain, given the inconsistent returns from the remaining batters in the line-up. RCB's most recent fixture against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium saw the hosts gun down 197 in only 15.3 overs, sending them crashing to their 5th loss in 6 matches as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya kept clearing the fence for fun.