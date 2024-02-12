'Keyboard Warriors From Across The Border....': Irfan Pathan Slams Pakistan Trollers For Celebrating Team India's U19 World Cup Final Defeat

Irfan Pathan and India U19 team | Credits: Twitter

Former India all-rounder-turned-cricket commentator Irfan Pathan hit back at Pakistan cricket fans for celebrating Team India's heartbreaking U19 World Cup Final defeat to Australia at Willmore Park in Benoni on Sunday, January 11.

India U19 team led Uday Saharan failed to defend the prestigious title after registering 79-run loss to Aussies in the summit clash in Benoni. With the record target of 255, Boys in Blue were bundled out for 174 in 43.5 overs. Apart from Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek, other Indian batters failed to deliver in an all-important final.

India were the strong the favourites to win the U19 World Cup again as they maintained their dominance throughout the tournament until they met Australia in the final. Also, Boys in Blue holds the record for the most titles in the U19 World Cup Final (5), followed by Australia and Pakistan, who won four and two titles respectively.

Irfan Pathan slams Pakistan trollers

Following India's U19 World Cup final, Pakistan fans took to their social media and started to troll Indian team for losing third successive final to Australia.

This left Irfan Pathan furious and gave a stunning reply to Pakistan trollers for their celebratory posts on India's defeat in the final. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), former India all-rounder stated that Pakistan finding pleasure in budding Indian cricketers' defeat reflects their poor mindset.

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi"

Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters’ defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation’s mindset. #padosi — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2024

Pakistan were having dominant run at the U19 World Cup 2024 until they faced off Australia in the semifinal of the tournament. In the semifinal, Boys in Green lost to eventual champions Australia by one wicket. After posting a total of 179, Pakistan failed to defend it as Australia chased down 180-run target in 49.1 overs despite wickets were tumbling.

The last time Pakistan won the U19 World Cup was in 2006, since then the two-time champions finished as runner-ups in 2012 and 2014. Thereafter, Pakistan never reached the final of the U19 World Cup.