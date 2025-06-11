 Kevin De Bruyne Chooses Napoli As Next Destination After Leaving Manchester City; Check Details About Contract
The move was initially expected to be completed in early June, but the Belgian midfielder delayed completing the transfer until after Belgium’s recent World Cup qualifiers, held over the past week.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Image: KevinDe Bruyn/Instagram

Former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has finally decided to make his move to Serie A champions Napoli on a two year deal. Football expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news. Taking to X he wrote, "Kevin De Bruyne to Napoli, here we go! Final green light arrives from Belgian star to join Italian champions. Two year deal + option agreed, medical and formal steps to follow for KDB to become Napoli player. Massive signing for Napoli"

The 33-year-old will reunite with former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay at Napoli. The Scottish international was one of the standout performers in the 2024–25 season, netting 12 goals and playing a pivotal role in helping Napoli clinch the Scudetto.

Napoli’s pursuit of De Bruyne began in early May, shortly after they secured the Serie A title and qualified for next season’s Champions League. The club moved swiftly to beat off competition from teams in Major League Soccer, Saudi Arabia, and several Serie A rivals.

Kevin De Bruyne's career at Manchester City

De Bruyne leaves behind a glittering legacy at Manchester City, where he spent a decade and became one of the Premier League's most iconic players. During his time at the Etihad, he won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and numerous individual accolades.

De Bruyne is expected to be Napoli’s marquee signing of the summer. However, the club is also on the verge of finalizing a deal for Empoli’s promising 20-year-old defender, Luca Marianucci, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a title defense and European campaign.

