Keralam CM VD Satheesan Meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Elma Days After Probe Into Messi's Cancelled Visit | VIDEO

Satheesan Meets Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister | Instagram/elma_official

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan met Elma Aveiro, the sister of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, during her visit to the state, where she interacted with football fans and locals. Satheesan shared a video of his meeting with Elma on his X handle, showing the two speaking during her visit. The Chief Minister also posed for a photograph with her.

"Had a warm interaction with @Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Keralam. Shared with her the boundless passion and love Malayalis have for football and for Cristiano. She graciously promised to convey the warm wishes and affection of Keralam's football fans to him

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Ronaldo's sister enjoys Keralam stay

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and multiple-time UEFA Champions League winner, has enjoyed a celebrated club career spanning Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr. His popularity extends well beyond Portugal, with Kerala among the Indian regions known for its strong football culture and passionate fan base.

Elma herself seems immersed into the Keralam lifestyle, interacting with locals and posting pictures from her travels on her social media account. Keralam is a football mad state, and Elma has not gone unnoticed with several Ronaldo fans recognising her from her social media activity.

Satheesan launches Messi probe

Elma's visit comes amid renewed attention on Kerala's football fandom following the controversy surrounding Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's cancelled visit to the state. The proposed appearance had generated significant excitement among fans before being called off, with the episode subsequently becoming the subject of a probe. For Kerala's football-loving public, the visit also offered an opportunity to express their affection for Ronaldo directly to a member of his family.