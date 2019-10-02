Kenneth Fernandes strikes for D’Souza Football Academy

Mumbai: Double strike by Kenneth Fernandes propelled D’Souza Football Academy to a 3-2 win over FC Mumbaikars in a Third Division semi-final match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Cooperage ground, Colaba on Wednesday.

Results:

Third div (semi-final): Jeevies FC: 4 (Shubham Bhobskar 2, Vijay Chavan, Omkar Sapaliga) bt Vipul Gorai: 3 (Saurabh Gagre 2, Gitesh Desai) via the tie-breaker. Full time: 1-1.

AI Colony win

Air India Colony Boys Indian FC 3-0 in a Third Round league match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina, here on Wednesday.