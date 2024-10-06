Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Image: X

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debutat the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he experienced a spin-out during the event. Fortunately, the actor emerged unscathed and even rejoined the race. Midway through the 45-minute race, Reeves spun off into the grass at the exit of Turn 9 but avoided any collisions. He quickly got back on track, indicating that he was not injured.

At 60 years old, Reeves is competing in the Toyota GR Cup, a spec-racing series that supports the Indy 8 Hour sports car event. Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which promotes his graphic novel, 'The Book of Elsewhere'. He is racing alongside Cody Jones from Dude Perfect. Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves has previous racing experience, having participated in the celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he won in 2009. Reeves is a well-known motor racing fan who has attended F1 and MotoGP grands prix

What's next for Keanu Reeves?

The actor was last seen on screen in 2023 in 'John Wick: Chapter 4', the latest entry in his popular action franchise. He also lent his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and is set to reprise his role as John Wick in a cameo for 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina', starring Ana de Armas, which is scheduled for release next year.