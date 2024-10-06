 Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKeanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st before finishing 25th.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made his professional auto racing debutat the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he experienced a spin-out during the event. Fortunately, the actor emerged unscathed and even rejoined the race. Midway through the 45-minute race, Reeves spun off into the grass at the exit of Turn 9 but avoided any collisions. He quickly got back on track, indicating that he was not injured.

At 60 years old, Reeves is competing in the Toyota GR Cup, a spec-racing series that supports the Indy 8 Hour sports car event. Reeves is driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car, which promotes his graphic novel, 'The Book of Elsewhere'. He is racing alongside Cody Jones from Dude Perfect. Reeves, who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars, ran as high as 21st and successfully avoided a first lap crash in Turn 14. Reeves finished 25th.

Reeves has previous racing experience, having participated in the celebrity race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, where he won in 2009. Reeves is a well-known motor racing fan who has attended F1 and MotoGP grands prix

What's next for Keanu Reeves?

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai's Navratri 2024: Where to Celebrate & Dance
Navi Mumbai's Navratri 2024: Where to Celebrate & Dance
Fact Check: Is There A Vande Bharat Service Going To Nagaland? Here Is What You Need To Know
Fact Check: Is There A Vande Bharat Service Going To Nagaland? Here Is What You Need To Know
Maharashtra: Director General Of Police Relents To ECI & Transfers 111 Inspectors Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: Director General Of Police Relents To ECI & Transfers 111 Inspectors Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of State Assembly Elections
UP: Villagers Kill 6th & Final Wolf, Ending Months Of Havoc By Predator In Bahraich
UP: Villagers Kill 6th & Final Wolf, Ending Months Of Havoc By Predator In Bahraich

The actor was last seen on screen in 2023 in 'John Wick: Chapter 4', the latest entry in his popular action franchise. He also lent his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and is set to reprise his role as John Wick in a cameo for 'From the World of John Wick: Ballerina', starring Ana de Armas, which is scheduled for release next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

'Umpire Aur Referees Ko Baad Mein Dekh Lenge': Rohit Sharma on Team India's Attempt To Get Under...

'Umpire Aur Referees Ko Baad Mein Dekh Lenge': Rohit Sharma on Team India's Attempt To Get Under...

Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester...

Premier League Matchday 7 Highlights: Liverpool Tops Table After Win Over Crystal Palace, Manchester...

Women's T20 World Cup: Where & Where To Watch IND W vs PAK W Match Online And TV

Women's T20 World Cup: Where & Where To Watch IND W vs PAK W Match Online And TV

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: The Rock Returns, Original Bloodline Reunites, CM Punk Overcomes...

WWE Bad Blood 2024 Results: The Rock Returns, Original Bloodline Reunites, CM Punk Overcomes...