'Kaunsa Haath Milane Ka Shauk...': Salman Ali Agha Stirs IND vs PAK Handshake Debate Again In Explosive Podcast Chat | VIDEO

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. | (Credits: X)

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has once again re-ignited the IND vs PAK handshake debate during his appearance on the ARY podcast. Agha narrated the sequence of events during the Asia Cup 2025, and said that the match referee had informed him of India's decision.

Agha said the match referee, Andy Pycroft, took him to the side and told him that Suryakumar Yadav will not be shaking hands at the toss.

"Na toh na sahi. Mujhe kaunsa haath milane ka shauk hai usse [No handshake is fine. I don't have any interest in shaking his hand anyway]," Agha said on the podcast.

IND vs PAK handshake row

The controversy erupted after the India vs. Pakistan match at Dubai International Stadium, during which India’s players notably refrained from the customary handshakes both before the toss and after the match. Captains from both sides did not shake hands at the toss, and Indian players Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav bypassed the post-match handshake protocol. Pakistani players, waiting outside the Indian dressing room for the usual post-match handshake, were left without acknowledgment.

The 'tradition' has since continued across formats, age groups and tournaments, with the recent T20 World Cup 2026 also seeing a snub of pleasantries.