Karun Nair Throws Bottle At Fan! Delhi Capitals Batter's Playful Gesture Goes Viral During PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair created a wholesome moment for fans ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala after a light-hearted interaction near the boundary line went viral on social media.

The incident took place during a practice session when Karun Nair was casually walking near the boundary rope with a drink bottle in his hand. A fan sitting in the stands noticed the Delhi Capitals batter and jokingly asked him for the drink.

What followed instantly delighted everyone around. Karun first took a sip from the bottle himself before playfully tossing it toward the fan in the crowd. The supporter successfully grabbed the bottle and erupted in excitement, celebrating the unexpected souvenir as nearby spectators cheered loudly.

The cheerful interaction was quickly captured on video and began circulating widely across social media platforms, with fans praising Karun Nair for his friendly and spontaneous gesture. Many users described the moment as one of the most wholesome fan-player interactions of the ongoing IPL season.

Such moments have become increasingly common during IPL 2026, with players often engaging more openly with supporters during training sessions and pre-match warm-ups. The Dharamshala crowd, known for its passionate cricket atmosphere, once again added energy to the build-up ahead of an important fixture.