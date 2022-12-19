Karim Benzema announces retirement from international football following France World Cup final loss

Ballon D'or winner Karim Benzema announced his retirement from France bringing the curtains on his international football career.

Benzema missed France's World Cup campaign following a thigh injury. The defending champions were dethroned by Lionel Messi's Argentina in dramatic fashion.

Benzema played a total of 97 games for the national team scoring 37 goals for Les Bleus placing him fifth on the list of highest goal scorers in France's history.

The Real Madrid superstar made his debut for France in a friendly against Austria on March 28, 2007. He scored his first goal for the national team later that year against Faroe Island in a UEFA Euro 2008 qualification clash.

"I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending," Benzema wrote on his Twtiter account to reveal his decision less than 24 hours after France's defeat in the summit clash to Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Benzema was exiled from the squad for almost six years by the French Federation following a 2015 off-field scandal. This saw him miss France's run to the final at home in the 2016 Euros as well as their World Cup-winning campaign in 2018.

Benzema was recalled to the squad ahead of the 2021 Euros last year. While the Las Blancos star had a memorable tournament on a personal note with four goals in as many, the Les Blues were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Switzerland on penalties