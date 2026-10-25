Karan Singh Reaches 2nd Consecutive ITF M25 Final; Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha Claim Doubles Crown At Mumbai Open |

Mumbai: India’s third seed Karan Singh continued his impressive run on the professional circuit, reaching his second consecutive ITF Men’s M25 singles final after defeating compatriot Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) courts in Mumbai.

Karan, who reached the final of the Solapur Open ITF Men’s M25 last week, maintained his momentum to book his place in a second consecutive week’s final.

Joining him in the title clash was India’s fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh, who defeated second seed Garrett Johns of the USA 6-4, 6-2 to set up an all-Indian singles final against Karan Singh.

In the men’s doubles final, India’s top-seeded pair S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha captured the title after a thrilling match against third seeds Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund. Prajwal and Nitin won the opening set 6-4, before their opponents fought back to take the second set 7-5. The top seeds then held their nerve in the deciding match tie-break, winning [10-8] to secure the doubles championship.

MSLTA extended its sincere appreciation to Ms. Neda Kazemi, ITF Silver Badge Referee from Iran, for her valuable contribution as Tournament Supervisor and for ensuring the smooth and professional conduct of the event. The association also thanked all MSLTA support staff, umpires and ball boys for their dedicated efforts in the successful conduct of the tournament.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Sudhir Bhiwapurkar, Hon. Treasurer of MSLTA; Mr. Rajiv Desai, Joint Secretary of MSLTA; and Mr. Manoj Vaidya, CEO of MSLTA and Tournament Director.

Complete Results – Saturday, 24 October 2026

Men’s Singles – Semifinals

Karan Singh (IND) [3] bt Chirag Duhan (IND) 6-3, 6-2

Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) [4] bt Garrett Johns (USA) [2] 6-4, 6-2

Men’s Doubles – Final

S. D. Prajwal Dev (IND) [1] / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) [1] bt Adil Kalyanpur (IND) / Sasikumar Mukund (IND) [3] 6-4, 5-7, [10-8]