Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel reveals her 'Chhapaak' incident

Replying to the user, Chandel revealed the details about her attacker and described the whole incident.

"Hi Arzita, my attacker’s name is Avinash Sharma, he was in the same college as me, we were in the same friend circle, he proposed to me I started keeping distance I didn’t share same feelings, he would tell people some day he will merry me," Rangoli tweeted.

"..when my parents got me engaged to an Air Force officer he became very persistent about marrying me when I retaliated he threatened me to throw acid on me,I brushed such threats aside & never told my parents or went to cops this was the biggest mistake of my life.."

"... I was sharing PG house with four girls, a young stranger came asking for me my friend vijaya said someone asking for you I opened the door, he was carrying a jug full of ....and just than in one second CHAPPAK.."