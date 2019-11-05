Kalina League Air India Colony rally into final

Mumbai: Air India Colony Boys displayed tremendous fighting qualities and produced a strong second half performance, as they recovered to overcome Kalina Village Boys 4-2 in a men’s semi-final of the 18th Kalina Football League, organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

Kalina Village Boys made a positive start scoring twice in the first half through Rayyan Shaikh and Arun Patil to grab a healthy 2-0 lead.

But, the defending champions Air India Colony outfit came up with a strong reply in the second half and striker Astle Pereira spearheaded their way back with two strikes.

Pereira’s teammates Deepak Apte and Sheldon Fernandes played the perfect supporting role by contributing with the other two goals to complete a deserving win and a place in the final.

In the second semi-final, Indian FC got the better of FC Kolovery by 2-1. Pawan Rawat and Tyson Pereira were bang on target for Indian FC while Abu Shaikh scored for the Kolovery side.