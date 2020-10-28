Juventus vs Barcelona: Where and when to watch the Champions League fixture live in India

Italian giant Juventus is set to host Barcelona at the Allianz Stadium in their upcoming Champions League group stage fixture on Wednesday.

The fixture, one of the most anticipated due to a reunion between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, will be played without the latter as he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As protocol states, Ronaldo had to test negative 24 hours prior to the fixture in order to feature in the squad. But, the Portuguese had once again tested positive in the recent tests which ruled him out of the fixture.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to continue their winning run in the Champions League group stages. Ronald Koeman will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking defeat in his debut El Clasico (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) as a manager. The Cules were defeated 3-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday, October 24.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Juventus vs Barcelona match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, October 28 (Thursday, October 29 in India), 2020.

Where will the Juventus vs Barcelona match take place?

The match will take place at Allianz Stadium.

What time will the Juventus vs Barcelona match begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Juventus vs Barcelona match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Juventus vs Barcelona match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV and JioTV.