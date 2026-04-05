'Just Spidey Things': Rishabh Pant Takes Stunning Reflex Catch To Dismiss Livingstone During SRH VS LSG Clash | VIDEO

Rishabh Pant was at his best behind the stumps during the SRH vs LSG clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Liam Livingstone and Henrich Klaasen were threatening to rebuild the innings, before Pant let his instincts to work to take a one handed stunner to dismiss the English all-rounder.

In the 8th over, Liam Livingstone attempted a scoop off Digvesh Rathi in a bid to try and fetch a boundary. Pant behind the stumps, moved across to the leg side, attempting to try and stop the shot. However, Livingstone could only edge it, towards the off side, with Pant wide off the mark. However, the LSG captain quickly dived and took a one handed catch to send the Englishman packing.

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Pant's 'spiderman' reflexes allowed the Lucknow Super Giants to add further pressure on the home side. Sunrisers lost their dangerous top 3 inside the powerplay, with Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav striking.

Klaasen and Livingstone took their time and threatened to put up a big partnership, only for Rathi and Pant to put an end to that.