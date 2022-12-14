'Just like MS Dhoni': Fans compare Lionel Messi to India cricket great after Argentine star confirms retirement after Qatar final

Fans were quick to find a similarity between India cricket great MS Dhoni and football legend Lionel Messi after the Argetine confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be his last for Argentina.

Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julian Alvarez as Argentina stormed into the final with a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday.

It will be Messi's second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament

Messi confirmed that he will retire after the final in Qatar.

"I feel very happy to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

Dhoni too had announced his retirement from international cricket when he was still at his best. The wicketkeeper-batsman retired on August 15, 2022.

The final was always going to be about Messi. Yet, he made it all the more his by announcing his retirement.



Just reiterates the thought that there is only one Dhoni. No other star sportsman has hung his boots like the Ranchi legend.#FIFAWorldCup — Arunraj Nair (@nairarunraj) December 14, 2022

Messi announced his retirement from Argentina back in 2016 after a third final loss in a big tournament. All of the fans shitting on Messi realized how big of a mistake that was on them to put that much pressure on a player who does everything for his country.... #FIFAWorldCup — Adolfo Diaz (@BigBoss550) December 14, 2022