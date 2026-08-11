'Just Being A Badmash': Star Team India Player Shreyanka Patil's Trendy Dance Moves Leave Fans Impressed | Video

Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

Team India women’s cricketer Shreyanka Patil recently gave fans a glimpse of her fun side as she showed off her dance moves in a song, leaving social media users impressed with her trendy steps and energetic performance.

Patil, who has established herself as one of India’s promising all-rounders, traded her cricketing gear for a more entertaining appearance as she danced to a popular track. Her confident moves and lively expressions quickly caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to see the cricketer showcasing her off-field personality.

The video of Patil dancing soon made its way across social media, with fans reacting to her performance and praising her rhythm and style. The Indian cricketer appeared to be thoroughly enjoying herself as she matched the beats with a series of trendy steps.

Known for her performances on the cricket field, Patil has also built a strong following off it, regularly giving fans glimpses of her life beyond cricket. Her latest dance video offered another such moment, with supporters enthusiastically cheering her on.

Patil’s playful dance performance has added a lighter moment to her growing social media presence, as fans continue to follow both her cricketing journey and her off-field activities.