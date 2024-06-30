'Just A Boy From Baroda Living His Dream': Hardik Pandya Posts Video Of His Earliest Cricketing Days After Team India Win T20 World Cup 2024

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a video of himself seemingly from his earliest playing days after playing a starring role in the national team's T20 World Cup 2024 victory. In a post on X, the seam-bowling all-rounder wrote that playing for his country will remain his greatest honour.

After a torrid IPL 2024 season as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, the 30-year-old has been among the architects of India's World Cup win. He was especially outstanding in the final against South Africa on Saturday when he was tasked with defending 16 off the last 6 deliveries and gave away only 9 runs. The Baroda-born cricketer was also responsible for breaking the game open with the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen when the Proteas were marching ahead in the contest.

Just a boy from Baroda living his dream and grateful for everything that’s come his way 🇮🇳🙏 Cannot ask for anything more. Playing for my country will always be the greatest honour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jeHHjB7rtU — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 29, 2024

Taking to X, Pandya wrote:

"Just a boy from Baroda living his dream and grateful for everything that’s come his way Cannot ask for anything more. Playing for my country will always be the greatest honour."

"I have always believed in life that you never respond with words" - Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Pandya hit back at his critics for disrespecting him and suggested that it feels better to silence them with performances.

"I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don't know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. Even difficult times, they don't last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose. It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself."