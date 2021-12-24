Junior National Equestrian Championship: Moksh Kothari secures top rank in Dressage

Moksh Kothari secured first and third rank while riding two different horses Qurt De Montplasir and Vadim De Savigny respectively in the Junior Dressage (Individual & Team) category of the Junior National Equestrian Championship held at the Dressage Arena, Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kothari secured first and third highest percentage 69.54% and 68.46% in the competition. He is one of the youngest and promising riders in the country who recently won gold medal in the youth category at the recently concluded 2021 Federation Equestrian Internationale World Challenge in Bengaluru.

Bholu Parmar secured second rank with percentage of 68.63% while riding his horse -- Rocketeer. Shlok Jhunjhunwalla, Niranthra Nafisa Musa and Anish Kamath earned rank fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, after they secured percentage score of 76.51%, 67.23% and 65.45%.

After securing top rank, Kothari said, “I am really excited about the win. It has been a yearlong preparation for JNEC and it feels really good to win the Gold and Bronze along with the Team Gold in Junior Dressage.”

“As it was my first year in the Junior category of JNEC where the best riders from the whole country come, I was a little nervous but am happy with my performance.”

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:48 AM IST