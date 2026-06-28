Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane Stars As England Beat Panama 2-0 To Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32 | Video | X

New Jersey: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham scored a goal in the second half and assisted talismanic striker Harry Kane later to lift England to 2-0 win over Panama at New York New Jersey Stadium here on Saturday.

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England topped the Group L with seven points and set up Round of 32 clash with DR Congo in Atalanta on Wednesday. Croatia who beat Ghana 2-1 in the same group finished runners-up to face Portugal in next round. Ghana also progressed as the third best team.

Panama failed to find a goal through out the tournament and couldn't open their points account to face elimination.

England who had beaten Panama 6-1 in their previous World Cup meeting in Russia failed to score in the first hour of play. Bellingham stuck out his leg smartly to outdo defender Jorge Gutierrez and poke the ball into the net on a corner kick from right-winger Bukayo Saka in the 62nd minute.

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Few minutes later Bellingham was again in the thick of action to unleash a perfect cross from the left and Kane rose well time his header into the net. Panama had their chances but couldn't find their way past English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

After a frustrating goalless draw against Ghana, England built the initial pace with Saka from the right and Marcus Rashford from the left making quick run ins. Saka was close in the third minute but Panama defender Fidel Escobar averted danger.

Rashford, who was handed a rare start by manager Thomas Tuchel, announced himself with a powerful strike to bring acrobatic save from Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

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The grass was greener for players as the light rain softhened the pitch and increased pace. Panama striker Jose Rodriguez had chance to break free but lost control on the break. He was again clear after the first hydration break but Pickford anticipated the danger well. Rashford header in the 38th minute was just over after Elliot Anderson released a measured cross from the right. The winger's well taken free kick in the injury time was just wide.

England had more possession and attempts on goal in the first half but couldn't break Panama's resilience. The Three Lions brought more purpose in attacks in the second half and Rashford was close but hit the side netting. Bellingham finally broke the deadlock and set up minutes later for Kane to drive the England fans crazy inside the Stadium.

The Central American defender Ismael Diaz had few chances but couldn't capitalise. Panama thought they had reduced the deficit in the injury time but Jose Fajardo was ruled off-side to the disappointment of the vociferous fans of the team.