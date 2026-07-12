Jude Bellingham & Erling Haaland's Emotional Post-Match Hug Goes Viral After England's Win At FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final | Video

FabrizioRomano/X

Former Borussia Dortmund teammates Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland shared a touching moment after England edged Norway 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, putting friendship ahead of rivalry once the final whistle blew. While the two stars battled fiercely for a place in the semifinals, cameras captured them embracing warmly after the match, a gesture that quickly won over football fans across social media.

The reunion came moments after Bellingham produced one of the biggest performances of his international career. The England midfielder scored both goals to inspire the Three Lions to a hard-fought victory over a determined Norwegian side led by Haaland. His clinical brace proved to be the difference as England booked their place in the last four of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Throughout the contest, Haaland remained Norway's biggest attacking threat and constantly tested England's backline with his physicality and movement. Norway managed to score first, but England held their nerve to secure the 2-1 win and continue their World Cup dream.

Despite the heartbreak of elimination, Haaland showed immense sportsmanship after the match by congratulating Bellingham. The pair, who developed a close friendship during their time together at Borussia Dortmund, exchanged smiles, embraced on the pitch, and shared a brief conversation before going their separate ways. Their emotional reunion reminded fans of the bond they built in Germany before both stars moved on to become global superstars.

The heartwarming embrace quickly became one of the defining images of the quarter-final, proving that football's greatest rivalries can still be built on mutual respect. As England marches into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals on the back of Bellingham's heroics, Haaland exits the tournament with his head held high, while their post-match moment stands as a reminder that friendships often outlast the fiercest battles on the field.