JSW Sports Signs U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Captain Niki Prasad |

Mumbai: JSW Sports, the distinguished sports arm of Indian conglomerate JSW Group, has confirmed the signing of Niki Prasad, captain of India’s ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 winning team. At just 20 years of age, Niki has already demonstrated exceptional leadership and consistency, announcing herself as a future star of the game.

A steady and composed leader, Niki made her U16 debut at the age of nine and, within two years, earned a place in Karnataka’s U19 side. Turning professional at 13, Niki has continued to impress with her performances and leadership credentials, most guiding India to a U19 Asia Cup triumph before captaining the side to World Cup glory in Malaysia last year. She also represents Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League and has been a part of the franchise for the past two seasons, gaining valuable experience at the highest level of franchise cricket.

Speaking about the signing, Himanshu Sharma, Head of Talent and Brand Consulting, JSW Sports said, “Niki represents the new generation of Indian cricketers who combine skill, leadership, and maturity at a very young age. Her journey has already been inspiring, from making a mark in domestic cricket to leading India to a U19 World Cup title. Her composure and ability to inspire those around her at such a young age are qualities which standout. We believe she has immense potential to shape the future of Indian women’s cricket and we are excited to support her as she continues to grow towards greater milestones.”

Expressing her excitement, Niki Prasad said, “I am honoured to join the JSW Sports family. It is a proud moment for me to be part of an organisation that has consistently supported and nurtured athletes across disciplines. Their belief in young talent gives me a lot of confidence as I take the next steps in my career. I am excited to begin my journey with JSW Sports and make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

With JSW Sports, Niki will benefit from access to a world-class training ecosystems, experienced athlete management guidance, and holistic career support, enabling her to continue her development on and off the field. This support will be instrumental in helping her navigate the transition from success at the junior level to a sustained career at the senior level.

JSW Sports’ roster includes some of the most successful and promising cricketers in India such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Axar Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Suryansh Shedge. With the addition of Niki Prasad, JSW Sports further strengthens its commitment to identifying and nurturing the next generation of Indian sporting talent with the potential to excel on the global stage.