JSW Inspire Named Official Sports Partner For India Contingent At 2026 Global Events

Boxer Kapil Pokhariya (L), Judoka Karanjit Singh Maan (C) & Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary (R) |

Mumbai, July 10: Reinforcing its commitment towards India’s Olympic movement, the JSW Group has strengthened its partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with JSW Inspire, the Group’s activewear brand, continuing as the official sports performance and lifestyle partner of the Indian contingent for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (July 23-August 2) and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan (September 19-October 4). The partnership will also extend to the 2026 IOC Youth Olympic Games, Dakar, Senegal on October 31st and the 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that gets underway from November 28th.

The association marks another milestone in JSW Group’s enduring journey of empowering Indian athletes on the world’s biggest stages. Since the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, JSW Inspire has proudly been the apparel of choice for India’s finest athletes, accompanying Team India through the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and now into another defining chapter of Indian sport in 2026.

The continuation of this partnership further underlines JSW Group’s commitment to India’s Olympic mission, one that extends far beyond competition. Through sustained investments in athlete development, world-class infrastructure, high-performance centres, coaching excellence and grassroots sporting ecosystems, the Group has consistently played a transformative role in nurturing generations of Indian champions.

Parth Jindal, Founder and Director, JSW Sports, said: “For us at JSW, ‘Rukna Nahin Hai’ is more than a slogan; it’s our belief, our heartbeat. We have always aspired and worked passionately to develop sport in India, and nothing fills us with greater pride than watching our athletes bring victory to the country on the global stage. From day one we wanted to build a brand that is rooted in India but engineered for performance, and this collection reflects that, designed with the athlete at the core. This partnership with the IOA only strengthens our commitment to nurturing sport across the nation. We are thrilled to see our athletes wearing our colours again, and as Team India, we must make it our mission to come together and cheer them on as they step up to represent our great country. I see the jersey as our armour and urge every Indian to buy one and wear it with pride as we stand united behind our athletes.”

PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, said: “The JSW Group has been a strong pillar in supporting India’s Olympic movement over the years. Their sustained vision has helped countless athletes fulfil their aspirations while bringing glory to the nation. We thank the JSW Group for their support to Indian sport and look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership.”

Speaking about the JSW Inspire brand, India’s ace athlete in long-distance track events, Parul Chaudhary said: “As athletes, we spend countless hours training, travelling and competing, so what we wear makes a genuine difference to our performance and recovery. JSW Inspire combines comfort, functionality and style in a way that allows us to stay completely focused on the task at hand. Wearing the Team India kit is always an emotional moment, and knowing it has been thoughtfully designed for the needs of athletes makes that experience even more special.”

Indian star boxer Preeti Sai Pawar added: "Every athlete wants apparel that complements performance, offers comfort and adapts to the demands of elite sport. JSW Inspire strikes that balance exceptionally well. Whether during training or recovery, the apparel provides the comfort and confidence we need.”

JSW Inspire has become an emblem of India’s sporting aspirations, a badge of honour proudly worn by India’s finest athletes as they compete against the best in the world. As Team India prepares to embark on another campaign, JSW Inspire will once again stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the country’s athletes, embodying the spirit of excellence, resilience and national pride.

Fans can purchase JSW Inspire merchandise from July 15, 2026 at www.jswinspire.in.

The merchandise will also be available on e-commerce platforms, including Myntra and Ajio, from July 23, 2026.