JSW Indian Open Returns February 9–13, 2027, Featuring India's First-Ever Women's Silver-Level PSA Tour Tournament | File Pic

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: The JSW Indian Open will return for its third edition from February 9 to 13, 2027, at Mumbai Gymkhana, bringing leading Indian and international squash players together for five days of competition. Part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour, the tournament returns at a time when Indian squash is gaining momentum, with players making significant strides on the international circuit and a growing depth of talent across categories.

A key highlight of the 2027 edition will be the women’s competition being upgraded to Silver level on the PSA Tour, making it India’s first-ever women’s Silver-level tournament on the circuit. The men’s competition will be held at Copper level. The upgrade will provide Indian players with an opportunity to compete in a higher-tier tournament at home, face stronger international opposition and gain valuable experience against a deeper field of competitors.

Indian squash has made considerable progress in recent years, with a new generation of players establishing themselves internationally. Anahat Singh’s rise through the world rankings, alongside the progress of players such as Abhay Singh, Ramit Tandon, Veer Chotrani and Velavan Senthilkumar, reflects the growing depth of Indian talent and its potential for sustained success on the international stage.

This progress was further reflected in India’s performance at the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, where the country secured five squash medals, including two silver and three bronze. Anahat Singh won silver in the women’s singles event, while India also secured medals across team and doubles competitions. These performances underline the progress Indian squash has made and the potential of its athletes to compete against leading players from across Asia.

Competitive tournaments play a crucial role in translating this potential into consistent performance. By giving Indian athletes regular opportunities to compete against international opposition, events such as the JSW Indian Open help players benchmark their abilities, gain match experience and develop the skills needed to progress to higher levels of competition. With squash set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028, such platforms will be increasingly important in supporting athlete development and strengthening India’s competitive pathway.

Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports, said: “The success of previous editions of the JSW Indian Open, coupled with India’s encouraging performances at the Asian Games, gives us strong momentum as we bring the tournament back in 2027. Hosting India’s first-ever women’s Silver-level tournament on the PSA Tour is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to creating stronger competitive opportunities for women in squash. With this edition, we aim to further strengthen India’s presence on the international squash calendar and inspire more athletes to pursue the sport at the highest level.”

Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport, said: “Squash in India is entering an exciting phase, with Indian players demonstrating their potential on the international stage. At IIS, our focus is on nurturing talent through structured training, expert coaching and access to the right sporting ecosystem. Platforms such as the JSW Indian Open give athletes valuable international exposure and the opportunity to benchmark themselves against leading players as they progress in their careers.”

The JSW Indian Open reflects JSW Sports’ continued commitment to developing squash in India, supporting athlete development and creating platforms for Indian players to compete at the highest level. The 2027 edition aims to build on the sport’s progress, expand opportunities for women and provide a stronger competitive environment for emerging and established talent.

Further details regarding participating players, the draw and ticketing for the 2027 edition will be announced in due course.

About JSW Sports

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, is a USD 24 billion conglomerate as on March 31, 2023 (end of FY23) with presence across India, USA, South America and Africa. Established in 2012, JSW Sports aims to play a leading role in ushering a culture for sports in India by maximising the sporting potential of Indian sport and sportspersons. The group owns JSW Bengaluru FC, India’s most successful football club in recent memory, Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League and in 2018, ventured into the hugely popular Indian Premier League through a 50 percent stake in the Delhi franchise, which has since been rebranded as the Delhi Capitals. It also owns and operates SA20 side Pretoria Capitals. Through its talent management vertical, JSW Sports manages commercial rights of top Indian athletes like cricketers Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, while also supporting the training of over 40 Indian Olympic talents through its Sports Excellence Programme. The JSW Group also spearheaded the creation of the Inspire Institute of Sport, India’s first privately-funded High Performance Olympic Training Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

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