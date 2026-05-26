Josh Hazlewood's Fiery Celebration After Dismissing Jos Buttler In IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 Goes Viral | VIDEO

Josh Hazlewood roared in delight as RCB put themselves on top in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 against GT in Dharamshala. Buttler had struck the Australian for 14 off the first three balls of the over, only for Hazlewood to get his revenge and knock over the Englishman. The RCB pacer is usually calm and collected, but unleashed his fiery side in celebration.

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Hazlewood found himself under pressure early in the over as Buttler launched a stunning counter attack. The England batter struck him for 14 runs off the first three deliveries and looked set to continue his assault. After taking the early punishment, Hazlewood quickly responded in style. The RCB pacer adjusted his line and got his revenge just a few balls later.

Hazlewood used his smarts and bowled slower leg-cutter got it to skid after pitching. Buttler had backed away on the cut and missed it completey only to see the ball crash onto the stumps. The wicket had Hazlewood pumped, a rare sight for the fast bowler.