Jose Mourinho confident of winning titles with Tottenham Hotspurs

"I took over the team in a very difficult situation and now it is even more difficult with so many problems we're having but I believe in me, in the players, in the club and I believe that during my contract I am going to help the club to do it," he added.

Tottenham has now gone five games without a win in all competitions.

"Momentum is not the best but I feel the boys deserve something special. The group is very good, the boys give everything and again, in a very honest way, if we look at our games against Norwich, Wolves, Burnley, I think we fought really hard against all the circumstances," Mourinho said.

Tottenham is currently placed at the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 41 points from 29 matches.