Jos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad Retained In ODI Setup

Jos Buttler. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Keeper-batter Jos Buttler will continue to lead England as the selectors announced the limited-overs squads for the West Indies tour in December. In addition to that, only six players from the 2023 World Cup squad will make it to the Caribbean for the ODIs as England start the rebuilding process ahead of the next World Cup. The tourists will square off in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Josh Turner.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)