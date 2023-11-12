 Jos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad Retained In ODI Setup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsJos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad Retained In ODI Setup

Jos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad Retained In ODI Setup

Jos Buttler has retained England white-ball captaincy for the West Indies as they name ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies tour

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
Jos Buttler. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Keeper-batter Jos Buttler will continue to lead England as the selectors announced the limited-overs squads for the West Indies tour in December. In addition to that, only six players from the 2023 World Cup squad will make it to the Caribbean for the ODIs as England start the rebuilding process ahead of the next World Cup. The tourists will square off in 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is.

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Josh Turner.

England T20I squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pakistan Cricket Can Become Strong Like Indian Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Piece Of Advice Amid...

'Pakistan Cricket Can Become Strong Like Indian Cricket': Sourav Ganguly's Piece Of Advice Amid...

Jos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad...

Jos Buttler To Lead England In Upcoming West Indies Tour; Only 6 Players From CWC 2023 Squad...

Imam-ul-Haq To Haris Rauf: Pakistan's Players Who Failed To Shine In CWC 2023

Imam-ul-Haq To Haris Rauf: Pakistan's Players Who Failed To Shine In CWC 2023

Tragic! Video Shows Ghana's Raphael Dwamena Collapsing On the Field During Football Match;...

Tragic! Video Shows Ghana's Raphael Dwamena Collapsing On the Field During Football Match;...

Video: Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Distributes Cash To Homeless People Sleeping On...

Video: Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz Distributes Cash To Homeless People Sleeping On...