Jonny Bairstow Accidentally Hits Teammate In Groin, Bursts Out Laughing During County Championship Clash | Video

Jonny Bairstow Accidentally Hits Teammate In Groin | GemsOfCricket/X

Jonny Bairstow found himself at the centre of an unexpected and painful moment during the County Championship clash between Yorkshire and Surrey, with a viral video capturing the England wicketkeeper accidentally hitting his own teammate in a rather unfortunate area. The incident took place during the second innings at The Oval and quickly grabbed attention on social media.

The sequence began after a Yorkshire fast bowler delivered a good-length ball to a Surrey batter. The left-hander attempted to play the delivery, but missed it completely, allowing the ball to travel through to Bairstow behind the stumps. With the next delivery yet to begin, Bairstow casually threw the ball behind his back towards the first-slip fielder.

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However, the fielder had taken his eyes off the ball and did not realise that Bairstow had released it towards him. The ball travelled straight into the teammate’s groin area, leaving him in obvious pain as he immediately went down on the field. Bairstow, meanwhile, could not contain his laughter at the unfortunate mishap.

The Yorkshire-Surrey encounter also featured Indian fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who was making his County Championship debut for Surrey. Nabi, who received a short-term Surrey contract with assistance from the BCCI, picked up one wicket in each innings as he gained valuable experience of playing in English conditions.