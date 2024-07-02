‘Joh bhi hai, Paon Mein, Dimag Mein, Dil Mein': Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Rohit Sharma's Words Ahead Of T20 WC Final That 'Moved' Them

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's T20I specialist Suryakumar Yadav has revealed Rohit Sharma's encouraging words before the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados, leaving him spellbound. The right-handed batter how the Indian captain urged everyone to bring in whatever they have in the massive final to leave themselves with no regrets.

The Men in Blue staged a remarkable comeback to clinch their 2nd T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 7 runs. With 30 required off as many deliveries, the Proteas looked firm favourites to canter to a comfortable win. However, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah choked them to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 33-year-old, who took the most vital catch of the game, recalled how Rohit's words moved them

"He told us to keep it simple but said, ‘I can’t climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone’s oxygen’. He also said, ‘Joh bhi hai, paon mein, dimag mein, dil mein (Whatever you have in your legs, mind and heart), just bring everything to the game. If that happens, we will not regret the night’. We all were moved."

"He was a leader in his own way" - Suryakumar Yadav on Virat Kohli

Suryakumar equally showered praise on Virat Kohli for being a leader in his own way despite struggling in the tournament.

"He is a powerhouse of energy on the ground, irrespective of his performance. If you see, till the final, things didn’t go as he wanted to but the way he carried himself on the field… He was taking part in team get-togethers, practice sessions, everything. He was a leader in his own way."

Team India are likely to land in Delhi on Wednesday.