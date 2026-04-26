Jofra Archer's Amused Reaction Goes Viral After Ishan Kishan's Bizarre Six During RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash; Video

Star Sports/X

A bizarre yet entertaining moment from the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad has gone viral, with Jofra Archer’s reaction stealing the spotlight after an unusual six by Ishan Kishan.

The incident occurred during SRH’s chase when Archer unleashed a sharp bouncer at high pace. Kishan, caught off guard by the delivery, attempted to duck, but the ball took the top edge and flew over the wicketkeeper for a six.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What followed made the moment even more memorable. Archer, who had actually beaten the batter for pace and induced a mistake, was left completely puzzled. The England pacer was seen looking in disbelief, even questioning how the ball managed to travel for a maximum. His amused and confused reaction quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The rare six added a touch of humor to an otherwise intense contest. Moments like these highlight the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, where even a near-perfect delivery can end up going the distance.

Despite the odd dismissal of logic in that delivery, Kishan went on to play a key role in SRH’s chase, while Archer’s reaction ensured the clip became one of the most talked-about highlights from the match.