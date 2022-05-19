Jofra Archer ruled out for rest of season after being diagnosed with a stress fracture to his lower back

England pacer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of action for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

"After being diagnosed with a stress fracture to the lower back, England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season," the ECB statement read.

"No timeframe has been set for his return. A management plan will be determined following further specialist opinion over the coming days," the board added.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:20 PM IST