Jofra Archer hopes 'arrest in footballer Wilfried Zaha racial abuse' case will deter 'keyboard warriors'

The message apparently looked from an Aston Villa fan who threatened to visit Zaha "as a ghost" if he scores against the Birmingham-based premier league club.

West Midlands Police tweeted the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger to say they would look into the abuse and hours later confirmed an arrest.

"We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy," read a WM Police tweet.

"The 12-year-old from Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won't be tolerated," it added.

Archer, who was part of the Southampton Test which England lost against the West Indies, shared the news and hoped that the arrest would restrain the "keyboard warriors" from racially abusing anyone in future. "Hopefully this will deter the keyboard warriors," said the England pacer.