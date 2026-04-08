Jofra Archer Casually Walks Away With Champagne Bottle In His Hotel Room After Rajasthan Royals' Win Over Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026; Video

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In a thrilling Indian Premier League clash, Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain‑shortened encounter at Guwahati, powered by sensational batting and disciplined bowling. Amid the celebrations that followed, a light‑hearted moment quickly became a talking point off the field.

After the match, Archer, one of RR’s key bowlers in the game, was seen casually picking up a champagne bottle from the hotel table and leisurely walking away toward his hotel, much to the amusement of fans and teammates. The relaxed gesture, caught on camera, sparked laughter across social media as fans joked about Archer “claiming” the celebratory bottle for himself. While Archer’s focus during the match was on rapid pace and bowling precision, his after‑game stroll with the bottle added a quirky, human touch to the high‑octane IPL night.

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With Rajasthan's bowlers executing brilliantly and Archer playing a solid role in restricting MI’s chase, the casual champagne moment offered fans something fun to remember alongside the on‑field heroics.