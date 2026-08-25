Joe Root Fumes As Brydon Carse's Nightclub Incident Overshadows England's Pakistan Test Build-Up | X / @ESPNcricinfo

England captain Joe Root is unhappy after fast bowler Brydon Carse was arrested outside a nightclub in Derby, forcing him out of the second Test against Pakistan. Carse was seen in handcuffs while celebrating Durham's win over Derbyshire on Saturday night. Police later confirmed that he was detained on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being released.

The incident is now being investigated by the Cricket Regulator and Carse will not be available for England's second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, starting on August 27.

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Root said he had spoken to Carse, who was upset and apologetic about what happened. The England captain also spoke firmly to the rest of the squad after the players arrived in London.

Root said he was frustrated that the incident had taken attention away from England's cricket. The team had won the first Test against Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs.

The captain also said repeated off-field incidents have become a concern because they are taking focus away from the team's performances.

The ECB referred the matter to the Cricket Regulator which confirmed that Carse would remain unavailable while the investigation continues.

Sonny Baker has been added to England's squad as Carse's replacement. Baker has previously played for England in Test, ODI and T20I cricket.

The latest incident comes after other controversies involving England players and drinking or nightclub disorderly. Harry Brook was previously fined after an incident involving a nightclub bouncer during England's tour of New Zealand.

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell also attracted attention over drinking and partying during the Ashes in Australia. Earlier, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were investigated over an alleged breach of team curfew rules after the first Test against New Zealand. Both were later cleared of involvement in nightclub violence but received written warnings.

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England currently lead their three-Test series against Pakistan 1-0. They are seventh in the World Test Championship standings with five wins, eight losses and one draw.

For Root, the immediate priority will be to ensure that the focus returns to cricket when England face Pakistan at Lord’s.