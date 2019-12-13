JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury: MOCA take on BODA

Dambuk: Marabhum Offroaders Club of Arunachal and BODA will be the cynosure of all eyes as the 6th edition of the JK Tyre Orange 4X4 Fury gets underway here in the serene and quaint Dambuk Valley.

MOCA, were the surprise package last year and stunned everyone in the fray with their fearless and tactical driving to win the title. They will fancy their chances again this year and will definitely try and use their local knowledge to the optimum in pursuit of glory.

However, it won’t be an easy affair for them as they would face a strong challenge from BODA, one of the most experienced off-roading teams of India. BODA, winner here in 2017 will have a strong edge going into the event and will for sure eager to underline their supremacy this year.