Qamran Iqbal's Unorthodox 'Baseball-Style' Batting Technique Goes Viral | BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir batter Qamran Iqbal grabbed attention with his unconventional batting technique during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu. The right-handed batter showcased an unusual style of playing shots, with his movements resembling a baseball swing, leaving cricket fans intrigued by his approach.

Iqbal often releases one hand from the handle while playing his shots. The technique allows him to generate momentum and power, making his strokeplay look quite different from the conventional batting methods seen in cricket.

Qamran Iqbal's Unorthodox 'Baseball-Style' Batting Technique Goes Viral

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However, his unconventional approach did not stop him from delivering an impressive performance against Tamil Nadu. Iqbal smashed 70 runs off just 37 deliveries, showcasing his attacking instincts and ability to score quickly. His innings stood out not just for the runs he scored but also for the unique manner in which he went about his batting.

A video of his batting technique caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts on social media, with one user sharing their thoughts on the youngster's unusual approach. Reacting to his style, the user wrote, "Unorthodox technique, but hey he’s scoring runs and that’s what matters."

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The comment reflects the larger discussion surrounding Iqbal's batting style. While his technique might not fit the traditional cricketing textbook, his ability to deliver runs is what ultimately matters. With his aggressive strokeplay and fearless approach, Qamran Iqbal has certainly given cricket fans something different to talk about.

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