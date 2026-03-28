JioStar Unveils Star-Studded Multilingual Broadcast Lineup For Tata IPL 2026 Season

JioStar | X @JioHotstar

New Delhi: JioStar, the official broadcast and digital partner of the TATA IPL announced its presentation for the 2026 season, replete with T20 champions, former internationals, world-class presenters, accomplished experts, seasoned broadcasters, and language and innovation options that will elevate fans’ viewing experience. For the first time, fans will watch along with TATA IPL champions through a dedicated digital feed as the action unfolds on JioHotstar.

JioStar’s presentation of 20+ feeds will be brought to viewers by over 150 presenters and experts across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. Star Sports Network will present the world’s greatest T20 carnival in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada while JioHotstar will offer fans as many as 12 language options, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, and Malayalam. These will be enhanced by two audience-inclusive feeds- Indian Sign Language and Audio Descriptive feed.

In addition, JioHotstar will once again bring MaxView in Hindi and English, and also allow fans to choose a vantage point from which they can experience the game through a multi-cam experience featuring five camera angles such as a Hero Cam, Stump Cam, Batter Cam, Field View, and a multi-view angle.

For the first time ever, former India spin maestro and CSK legend Ravichandran Ashwin will pick up the commentator’s mic in JioStar’s studios. Ashwin, an accomplished storyteller, and analyst of the game will bring his insights to live action for the first time. He will be joined by India and TATA IPL legend Virender Sehwag, RCB legend AB de Villiers, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champion Irfan Pathan, CSK’s TATA IPL winners Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Faf du Plessis, former RCB Captain and Mentor Anil Kumble. JioStar’s expert panel will be bolstered by the likes of seasoned broadcasters and former international legends such as Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clake, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, and Kevin Pietersen among many others.

JioStar will also introduce a dedicated digital feed in Hindi that will feature former TATA IPL champions, legends, and some of the best analytical minds in the business for a unique watch-along experience. Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Aakash Chopra will come together on the feed to regale everyone with first-hand dressing room stories, never heard before tales about TATA IPL players and decode the players’ mindset as live action plays out.

JioStar’s regional presentation also adds punch to its Tamil feed by roping in former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold and RJ Balaji. In addition, familiar faces such as two-time TATA IPL champion Manvinder Bisla, renowned broadcasters Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ajay Jadeja, former India international and cricket administrator Kiran More, and former Chennai Super Kings batter S Badrinath return to JioStar’s regional feeds, besides several others.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports – JioStar, said, “As the TATA IPL continues to scale up in unprecedented ways, our push is to assemble legends and heavyweights of the league together in our studios in a way that will offer a unique insider’s perspective to fans, alongside also making the biggest T20 extravaganza more accessible to all. Along with bringing together the sharpest minds in the game, fans can take control of their viewing experience with numerous options on demand and enjoy an enhanced visual spectacle across devices.”

The 19th edition of TATA IPL promises to bring three different generations – fearless prodigies such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Ayush Mhatre, heavyweights such as Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, and legends Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma – head-to-head, creating an unmissable spectacle for fans.

Saurabh Pandey

About JioStar:

Perched firmly at the nucleus of spellbinding content and innovative technology, JioStar is a leading global media & entertainment company that is reimagining the way audiences consume entertainment and sports. Its television network and streaming service together reach more than 750 million viewers every week, igniting the dreams and aspirations of hundreds of million people across geographies.