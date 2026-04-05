'Jhukega Nahi': Local Boy Nitish Reddy Celebrates Half-Century With Allu Arjun's Pushpa Celebration In Hyderabad | VIDEO

Nitish Kumar Reddy continued his red-hot form with a fine half-century for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The all-rounder walked into bat with his side struggling at 26/4. Batting in front of his home crowd, Nitish played a fighting knock, celebrating the milestone with Allu Arjun's iconic Pushpa celebration.

While the LSG attack were dominanting on the day, Nitish reversed the tide in the second half of the innings. The all-rounder tore into Digvesh Rathi with a sixes to inject life into the innings. He eventually reached his half-century in 30 deliveries. With his home crowd cheering, Reddy brough out the iconic Pushpa celebration, to further delight the Hyderabad audience.