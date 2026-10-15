Jessica Pegula's Tennis Match Interrupted By Fan Seeking Autograph In Bizarre Mid-Match Scenes | Video

Jessica Pegula's Tennis Match Interrupted By Fan Seeking Autograph | pavyg/X

Jessica Pegula found herself at the centre of an unusual incident at the Wuhan Open 2026 after a spectator approached her for an autograph while she was discussing tactics with her coach during a medical timeout in her second-round clash against Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday, October 14.

The incident occurred after Pegula had taken the opening set and secured a break in the second set to lead 3-2. Ostapenko subsequently called for the physio and received a three-minute medical timeout for treatment to her right arm. During the interruption, Pegula used the opportunity to consult her coach, who was seated courtside.

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Jessica Pegula's Tennis Match Interrupted By Fan Seeking Autograph

However, the discussion took an unexpected turn when a fan rushed towards the front of the stands carrying a hat and a permanent marker, hoping to get the American's autograph. Pegula appeared to wave the spectator away, indicating that she was occupied with her match and could not sign anything at that moment. The unusual exchange caught the attention of the commentators, who expressed surprise at the fan's attempt to approach the player in the middle of a competitive encounter.

While the incident provided a brief moment of amusement, the match itself eventually turned into a major disappointment for Pegula. Ostapenko recovered from her early struggles and immediately broke back after returning to the court, levelling the second set at 3-3. The contest became increasingly competitive, with both players exchanging breaks before the set went into a tiebreak.

Ostapenko then produced a remarkable comeback, saving three match points in the second-set tiebreak to win it 9-7. The Latvian carried that momentum into the deciding set, eventually defeating the second-seeded Pegula 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-3.