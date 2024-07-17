Jaydev Unadkat Hits Back At X User For Misquoting Him On 'Just A Flat To Stay And Car To Drive Around' Comment

Jaydev Unadkat | Credits: Twitter

India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat recently called out an X user on social media for misquoting his lines during an interview. Unadkat recently opened up on his upcoming stint in County cricket where he will play for Sussex and was explaining how cricketer's have to take care of themselves during the season and do everything on their own.

“When we are playing in India, we have liaison officers who take care of everything. But while playing county cricket in the UK, while you are given a flat to stay in and a car to drive around, you have to take care of everything else on your own.

“From living on my own to making my breakfast and doing my laundry, staying there taught me to be self-dependent. It’s a different experience altogether and I enjoyed every bit of it. I like to cook and enjoy the process. While I can’t make the regular roti-sabji, I love to experiment in the kitchen and make some interesting dishes,” Unadkat told the Times of India.

But the X user named Himanshu Pareek reposted only the a portion of the quote which led to backlash on social media towards Unadkat, who then replied to Himanshu with a hard-hitting tweet.

"Hey @Sports_Himanshu, while you may already know but chose to ignore, there is a difference between you are ONLY given a car & a flat” (your statement) And “while playing in the UK, while you are given a flat & a car..” (my statement).

"And to the people who are educating me over your tweet or your are trying to get max ‘reach’, try reading the actual article for once, to get a perspective. That will definitely help you understand the facts, if at all that’s on your priority list. And by the way, I cook & do laundry at my home here too. And cricket is always a priority, no matter where I play. Cheers," the Saurashtra bowler tweeted.