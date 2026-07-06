Jay Shah Hails Women's Cricket's 'Golden Era' After Australia Clinch Seventh T20 World Cup Title | X / @JayShah

London: ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed women's cricket as being in a "golden era" after Australia outclassed England to win their seventh ICC T20 World Cup title at Lord's, saying the tournament showed why the sport is "unmissable." Australia restricted England to 150 after electing to bowl before chasing down the target in 17.1 overs, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 64.

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Shah later presented the trophy to Australia captain Sophie Molineux.

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"Congratulations to Cricket Australia on winning their seventh ICC Women's T20 World Cup title with another incredible campaign. Huge credit to England cricket too - fantastic runners-up but champions in spirit," Shah posted on Twitter.

"This tournament reminded us why women's cricket is unmissable - power, passion, and pure class on display from start to finish. Thank you to both teams and everyone who made this World Cup so special. Women's cricket is in a golden era," he added.

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