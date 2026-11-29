Jasprit Bumrah's Star Power On Full Display! | vivek199928/X

Indian fast-bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah once again witnessed his immense popularity among cricket fans during the second Test between India and New Zealand. A heartwarming moment unfolded when the pacer approached the boundary, prompting several children to rush towards him in the hope of getting his autograph.

In a video circulating on social media, Bumrah can be seen coming towards the boundary during the ongoing Test match. The moment the children spotted the Indian speedster, they rushed in from different directions, eagerly trying to catch his attention and get an autograph from their favourite cricketer.

Jasprit Bumrah's Star Power On Full Display!

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The youngsters could barely contain their excitement as Bumrah approached them. With autograph books and other items ready, the children gathered around the boundary, hoping to take home a special memory of meeting one of India's biggest cricket stars.

Bumrah's presence has become a major attraction for supporters whenever India take the field. His performances across formats have earned him admiration, while his humble interactions with fans further strengthen his connection with cricket lovers.

The heartwarming scenes from the second Test against New Zealand once again highlighted how cricketing heroes can inspire young fans. For the children who rushed towards the boundary, getting Bumrah's autograph was clearly more than just a signature, it was a moment they are likely to cherish for years.

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