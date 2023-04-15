Jasprit Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery for lower back issue

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricket team's pacer, has started his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order batsman, will undergo lower back surgery next week due to an issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bumrah lengthy layoff

Bumrah has been absent from competitive cricket since September of last year, when he withdrew from the home T20Is against South Africa and later missed the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. The pacer made an effort to make a comeback in January of this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, but he was removed on the eve of the ODI series opener in Guwahati. The BCCI declared the move a precautionary measure, citing the need for him to develop bowling resilience.

Eventually, Bumrah underwent back surgery in New Zealand last month and was sidelined from the ongoing IPL 2023 and the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which begins on June 7 at The Oval. Bumrah was advised to begin a six-week rehab program after the surgery, and he began his rehab management at the NCA on April 14.

"Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery, and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday," the BCCI said in a statement.

Iyer to undergo surgery

Iyer, on the other hand, returned from a back injury earlier this year, only to play twice in the Border Gavaskar Trophy before being ruled out again.



The star batter was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and the WTC final, due to a recurring lower back issue. Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for the same, next week.

"Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon's care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation," BCCI's statement read.

